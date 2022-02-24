One Held With 75 Kg Ganja At Bhubaneswar Railway Stn

Bhubaneswar: At least 75 kilograms of ganja have been seized from Bhubneswar railway station on Thursday and a person was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) in this connection.

The accused has been identified as a Rajasthan-based peddler. He was allegedly trafficking ganja from Odisha to Rajasthan.

According to the Railway police force, the sleuths had discovered a few wrapped packets from the station which was being carried by the accused man.

During a search, 75 kilograms of ganja was seized from it. An NDPS case has been initiated and the accused has been forwarded to Court after interrogation, police sources said.