One Held With 4 Kg Pangolin Scales In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown against the sale and smuggling of wildlife products, the special task force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch with the help of Bhubaneswar City Forest Officials has arrested a person with the seizure of 4 kg of pangolin scales from his possession.

The arrestee has been identified as Biswajit Pattanaik of Ghateswarpur village under Delanga police limits of Puri district.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid in between Dhauli Chhak to Dhauli and arrested the accused. The cops also seized 4kg of pangolin scales and other incriminating materials from him.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, officials said.

Notably, the STF is continuing its special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers. Till date, STF has seized as many as 26 leopard skins, 15 elephant tusks, 7 deer skins, 11 live pangolin, 23.5 kg of pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrots with the arrest of 61 wildlife criminals.