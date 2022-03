One Held With 200 Grams Of Brown Sugar In Balasore

Jaleswar: The Police seized 200 grams of brown sugar and arrested a person in this connection. The identity of the accused was not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, Jaleswar Police conducted a raid and seized 200 grams of brown sugar from one drug smuggler in this regard.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 20lakh.

Further investigation is underway to nab other accused involved in the illegal trade.