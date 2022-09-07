One Held From Delhi For Threat Mail To Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father: Punjab Police

A person has been arrested from Delhi on Wednesday for sending a threat email to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh. Mansa SSP said the threat mail was sent to Singh by the accused to gain followers on his Instagram account, ANI reported.

“A threat e-mail was received by Sidhu Moose Wala’s father. We took immediate action and arrested the accused from Delhi. He had sent the threat e-mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account,” ANI quoted SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora as saying.

A case was registered against unknown persons for criminal intimidation and extortion at Mansa Sadar police station on Tuesday following a complaint by Moose Wala’s father.

According to a report in TOI, Balkaur, in his police complaint, mentioned that the mail sought extortion money and gave death threats. In the mail, the accused threatened him not to speak against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar or he too may suffer a fate worse than his son.

Moose Wala’s father said he was not scared of threats and would continue to seek justice for his slain son.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.