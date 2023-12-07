“One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages”, says SRK

Dunki Drop 4 arrived with a plethora of emotions that touched the hearts of millions. The trailer showcased the cast of the film portrayed by extremely talented Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. While every character is interesting and has a story of its own, Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback in his soft and charming avatar. This is indeed a big reason for the fans to watch out in Dunki and the evidence of the same was witnessed in a recent #AskSrk session when a fan asked about the key to his character to SRK.

A journey of transformation

When a fan asked, “#AskSRK Dunki looks like having SRK from every decade since you’re working. How tough was the transformation? or VFX was used? Also, plans for 2024?”

SRK replied, “One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages…prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer”

Keys to SRK character in Dunki

A fan asked, “When our sweetest Raju nd Abhijat sir came to u with this role for #Dunki nd u started your preparation by giving each shot in 25 different ways.. what did u feel was the key to this character Shah Rukh Bhai? Love u. #…”

While replying to the fan, SRK wrote -“Goodness. Honesty. Loyalty. Patriotism. #Dunkitrailer”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.