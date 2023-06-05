One guard ‘missing’ after Bihar bridge collapse: Circle officer

Bihar: After a 200-metre stretch of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga in Bihar collapsed, authorities on Monday said that one person working as a guard at the site has been reported missing.

“He was a guard with the SP Singla Company. We have been searching for him since yesterday night. SDRF and NDRF teams are also engaged in the search operation. We have not been able to trace the body. We are making efforts to to recover the body at the earliest,” Parbatta Circle Officer Chandan Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Circle Officer Kumar added that the missing person’s bike is still parked near the pillar where it was yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday said that the said bridge had collapsed last year as well. “I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly that’s why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it and action will be taken,” he told reporters.