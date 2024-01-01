One Dead, Three Critical As Truck Dashes Into Stationary Truck In Khurda

Khurda: One person lost his life while three others sustained critical injuries as a truck dashed into another stationary truck on the road near Badakul in Khurda district.

As per reports, the accident occurred while the truck rammed into another truck which was parked on the road. As a result, the truck driver lost his life. Other three people were seriously injured. Locals rescued them and admitted them in the hospital.

On intimation, police reached there and seized the truck. An investigation has been launched regarding the mishap.