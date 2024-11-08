Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, one person lost their life and over 30 others sustained injuries when a private bus overturned near Nuagaon in Nayagarh district. The accident occurred on Friday as the bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, was en route from Raikia to Bhubaneswar.

According to initial reports, the bus hit a road divider, causing it to overturn. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The condition of several passengers is reported to be critical.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as rescuers worked to free passengers trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

The district administration has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured that all necessary support will be provided to the injured and their families. Further updates on the condition of the injured passengers and the progress of the investigation are awaited.