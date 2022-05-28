One Dead, Nine Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Rams Into Tree In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A person was killed while nine others were injured after an auto rickshaw rammed into a tree in Mayurbhanj.

The deceased auto-rickshaw driver has been identified as Kirtan Mahant.

According to reports, the incident took place while a family was returning from Simdiha village of Mayurbhanj via auto when the vehicle lost balance and collided with a roadside tree.

The injured ones were taken to Thakurmunda Community Health Centre for immediate treatment.

On being informed, Fire personnel reached the spot to rescue the victims. On the other hand, the Thakurmunda police station has launched an investigation on the matter.