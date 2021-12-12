One Dead As Truck Falls Off Bridge In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A person has been killed after an iron ore-laden fell off from Saranga bridge on National Highway-53 under Parjanga police station in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle and fell off the Bridge. Subsequently, he died on the spot.

On getting information, police along with the fire personnel reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.