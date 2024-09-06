Angul: One person was killed while another sustained critical injury in separate elephant attacks in Angul district on Friday.
In a separate incident, Kumari Sahu from the same village was attacked by an elephant as she went to pick flowers near the electrical office in Bantala village.
Upon hearing Kumari’s screams, locals rushed to her aid and managed to rescue her. With the assistance of the villagers, Kumari was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. She was critically injured, having sustained injuries to her waist.