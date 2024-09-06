Angul: One person was killed while another sustained critical injury in separate elephant attacks in Angul district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kastu Dehury (65) and the injured woman is Kumari Sahu (62) of Gadataila village under Sadar police limits.

According to reports, this morning at around 5:30 AM, Kastu was on his way to work in his farmland within the Bantala forest area when an elephant attacked him. He was rescued and immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in a critical state, where he was pronounced dead.