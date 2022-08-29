One Dead, 5 Critical In Road Mishap In Ganjam

Ganjam: An engineering student was killed while five others have been critically injured in Ganjam district.

According to reports, six students of ITER Engineering College in Bhubaneswar had gone to Gopalpur for a picnic. While returning to Bhubaneswar their car rammed into a truck.

Subsequently, one of them died on the spot and the rest of the five students have been critically injured.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The body of the deceased has been recovered by the Ganjam police.

Further investigation is underway.