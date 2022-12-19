One Dead, 4 Injured In Firing Over Land Dispute

Nayagarh: One person was killed while four others were injured after a group allegedly opened fire over a land dispute at Krushnaprasad village under Itamati police limits here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Aniruddha Nayak.

According to reports, two groups had a heated argument over a piece of land. The situation turned ugly after both sides opened fire on each other.

While Aniruddha died on the spot, four were injured seriously.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital.