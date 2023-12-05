One dead, 2 critical as bike collides with hyva in Rayagada

Rayagada: One person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries as their bike crashed into a Hyva truck in Rayagada district on Tuesday.

The deceased has not been identified yet.

As per reports, the road mishap occurred as the bikers hit the Hyva truck in the Laxmipur area under Kalyansinghpur Tehsil. As a result, one person died on the spot while the other two were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to the Community Health Center for treatment.