One Dead, 11 Injured In Maoist Blast In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Raipur: At least one person was killed while 11 others were injured after Maoists blew up a vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 7.30 am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits.

“It was a command IED triggered by Maoists as we have found wires. The blast caused injuries to all the 12, including a woman,” Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

The SP added that the Maoists may have mistaken the SUV to be a police vehicle and targeted it.

While one person succumbed to his injuries, three of them were critically injured. They are reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital.

All of them were labourers and were going to Telangana from Balaghat (MP), said sources.