One dead, 1 critical as pickup van dashes into bike in Bolangir

Bolangir: One person was killed and another sustained serious injuries as a pickup van dashed into them near Patnagarh under Belpada Tehsil in Bolangir district. The victims are yet to be identified.

As per reports, the mishap occurred as a pickup van lost control due to its high speed and rammed into the bike on the road near Kanut Bus Stop.

On intimation, the police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem while the injured person was admitted to the hospital by the locals, sources said.