One dead, 1 critical as bike collides with bicycle in Rayagada

Rayagada: One person was killed and another sustained serious injuries due to a head-on collision between a bike and a bicycle at Railpadar chhak under Padmapur police limits in Rayagada district.

The biker died and the cyclist has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Police on getting information reached the spot and started an investigation.