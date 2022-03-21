One Cub Of Tigress ‘Rupa’ Dies At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: After being abandoned by its mother, one of the three tiger cubs, who were born on March 11 at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, died on Monday.

According to reports, the male white cub, which died, was born to tigress Rupa, who had become a mother for the first time, and to tiger Rajesh.

The three cubs, including the one which died today, were being fed reconstituted milk as a supplement, reports said.

However, the exact reason behind the death of the cub is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, the condition of the other two cubs, a normal coloured female cub, and another white male cub, is stated to be stable, said the authorities of the Nandankanan Zoo.

Also, the two cubs and their mother have been kept under CCTV surveillance to monitor their health, added the Zoo authorities.