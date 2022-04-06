One Critical In Wild Bear Attack In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A person was critically injured after being attacked by wild bears in Kuthadiha village of Panasadiha Panchayat under the Anandpur block.

The injured has been identified as Jiban Kumar Samand.

According to reports, the incident took place while the Jiban along with his father had gone to attend nature’s call early morning when two wild bears attacked them. Subsequently, Jiban sustained grievous injuries.

Jiban was immediately rushed to Thakurmunda Community Hospital and later shifted Anandpur Sub- Divisional Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.