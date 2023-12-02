One critical as Mo Bus rams into scooter in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: One person was critically injured as a Mo Bus crashed into his scooter near Fire station Chhak in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the road mishap occurred as the Mo bus hit the scooter from the rear end near Vivekananda Hospital.

Due to the mishap, the scooter rider sustained critical injuries, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. As his health deteriorated, he was shifted to the Capital Hospital.