Sundargarh: One person was burnt alive while two others sustained critical injuries after the two bikes they were riding caught fire after colliding with each other near Kudpani road under the Birmitrapur police station of Sundargarh district on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Agarwal of Jharkhand.

As per reports, Ashok Agarwal was travelling from Raiboga to Birmitrapur this morning. Concurrently, two other persons on a separate motorcycle were heading from Birmitrapur to Raiboga. Both motorcycles were reportedly speeding and collided on Kudpani road, resulting in a fire.

The collision’s impact caused all three bikers to fall into the ensuing fire. Bystanders hearing their cries managed to rescue two individuals but were unable to save Ashok Agarwal, who was trapped in his motorcycle and perished in the flames.

Upon notification, Birmitrapur police and Fire Service personnel arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. The motorcycles were incinerated, and Agarwal’s body was retrieved for autopsy.

The identities of the injured bikers are still unknown. They were initially taken to Birmitrapur Government Hospital and later transferred to Rourkela due to the severity of their injuries.