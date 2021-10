One Arrested With Cannabis Worth Rs 30L In Khurda

Khurda: Police have apprehended a person with the seizure of a huge cache of ganja on NH-16 under Tangi police limit in Khurda district.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 30 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on reliable input, Balugaon police along with the SDPO intercepted a vehicle on NH-16 and arrested a person, and seized a huge cache of ganja from him.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal trade.