“Once my brother saved Rs 50-60 when he was 10-11 years old to buy me earrings”: Stuti Vinkle

On Raksha Bandhan, Stuti Vinkle, who plays the lead role in Saajha Sindoor, reflects on the deep bond she shares with her siblings.

She fondly recalls how this festival has always held a special place in her heart, symbolizing love and protection. Opening up about celebrating the festival, Stuti said, “Raksha Bandhan always reminds me of the special bond I share with my brother Srijan and my cousin Srishti.

It’s just the three of us who celebrate this festival at home, as we don’t usually observe Raksha Bandhan for some reason. Even though I’m away from them, if I get a day off from shooting Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor, I’ll fly to see them. Otherwise, I’ll be sending them their favourite things in a parcel.”

Recalling sweet memories from her celebrations, Stuti shared, “I remember once when my brother saved 50-60 rupees at just 10-11 years old to buy me earrings from our school workshop. He hid them from me for two days, and it was the sweetest gesture.”

She added, “On another occasion, he gave me all his savings, which he had intended to use for something special for himself, showing how much he cared. Srijan once gave me frog quilling earrings he made and insisted I wear them for at least two days because it was the first gift he gave me from his savings. Many don’t express their feelings in words, but I can feel their care through their actions.”

Stuti is currently winning hearts as Phooli in the TV show Saajha Sindoor. The show follows Phooli, a young woman deemed an unmarried widow after her groom dies on their wedding day. As Phooli navigates the trials of her fate, viewers are left wondering how destiny will shape her journey and those around her.

With a stellar cast, including Sangita Ghosh, Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Krutika Desai in pivotal roles, Saajha Sindoor promises a compelling portrayal of emotions and relationships amidst the grandeur of Rajasthan’s aristocracy.