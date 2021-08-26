Onam Spike! Kerala’s Covid Cases Up 30% In 24 hours

Kerala: The number of Covid cases in Kerala jumped nearly 30 per cent over the past 24 hours to over 31,000 as the state government flagged an ‘Onam spike’. The state recorded 215 deaths along with a test positivity rate of 19.03 per cent.

The state on Wednesday reported 31,445 fresh cases, pushing its total infection count to 38,83,429 and fatalities to 19,972.

These numbers came a day after Kerala Health Minister Veena George called for “increased vigil” over the next four weeks as exposure at public gatherings during Onam season is expected to show up in the next 7-10 days, especially with the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Kerala celebrated Onam on August 21.

Following the festivities, medical experts had predicted the state’s TPR to go beyond 20 per cent and the number of infections to rise. Since July 27, after Bakrid celebrations, during which restrictions were relaxed for a few days, Kerala has been reporting more than or close to 20,000 cases almost every day.