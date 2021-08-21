Onam Special: Make Tangy Inji Puli
Inji Puli is a traditional Kerala pickle prepared during feasts. It is a delicious, spicy and tangy accompaniment that is simple and easy to make. It perfectly pleases the palate with a range of flavours, tangy, sweet, sour and bitter!
Ingredients
- 1 cup of tamarind water
- 1 tbsp cold-pressed virgin coconut oil
- 3 tbsp jaggery
- 2 tbsp finely chopped ginger
- 2 tbsp green chillies, finely chopped
- ¼ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp mustard seeds
- ¼ tsp fenugreek seeds
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 2-3 sprigs curry leaves, finely chopped
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat the cold-pressed virgin coconut oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add the curry leaves, ginger and chopped green chillies and saute for a few seconds.
- Then add the tamarind extract, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and jaggery along with some salt (as per taste)
- Stir the mixture well on a medium flame and wait for the Inji Puli mixture to come to a boil. After it comes to a boil, lower the flame and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes until the mixture is thick.
- At this point, turn off the heat and taste the Inji Puli and check for salt and other deficient flavours, add ingredients accordingly and stir.
- Transfer the pickle into a serving bowl and serve hot with any meal. It can also be stored for future use in an airtight container. Keep refrigerated.