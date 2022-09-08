Onam special: Banana Sharkara Upperi Recipe
Kerala: Sarkara upperi is a Kerala authentic sweet recipe made using nendran. Banana Sharkara Upperi, in simpler words, ‘sweet banana chips’ are one of the traditional dish prepared in southern India during Onam Sadya. It is cooked using raw banana, jaggery, coconut oil, and cumin powder.
INGREDIENTS OF BANANA SHARKARA UPPERI
- 6 Servings
- 4 banana
- 1 cup jaggery
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup coconut oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder
HOW TO MAKE BANANA SHARKARA UPPERI
- To prepare this Onam recipe, peel the bananas and place them on a chopping board. Cut each banana into 8-10 pieces. Now, heat coconut oil in a pan over high flame and deep-fry the banana pieces. Once done, transfer into a large bowl.
- Now, take a deep-bottomed pan and put it on medium flame, and pour water into it. Once water comes to a boiling point, add jaggery in the pan and let it boil together. Once it starts boiling, turn the flame to low to make the mixture thicker. Keep stirring to avoid lumps.
- Once the mixture turns into a thick syrup, pour it over the fried banana pieces and sprinkle a little cumin powder along with ginger powder. Mix everything well and spread on a tray and let the banana pieces cool down. Serve at room temperature.
