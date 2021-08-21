Onam: Significance And Celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram: The harvest festival of Kerala, Onam holds great significance for Keralites. The festival generally falls in the month of August/September.

Onam is celebrated to honour the home-coming of a mythical-demon king Mahabali. Mahabali was a demon but he was known for being generous and kind-hearted. Gods were very insecure about the popularity of the demon king and so, they asked help from Lord Vishnu. As, Mahabali worshipped Lord Vishnu so, Vishnu told Gods that he would aid them but did not involve in a battle with Mahabali.

Lord Vishnu transformed into a poor dwarf Brahmin called Vamana and went to Mahabali’s kingdoms, asking for three wishes. He asked Mahabali for property right over a piece of land which measured ‘three paces’. Mahabali agreed to fulfill Vamana’s desire.

People make the carpet of flowers which is known as ‘Pookkalam’ and lay in front of their house to welcome King Mahabali. Several traditional rituals are performed like Snake boat races, Onappottan, Kaazhchakkula, Puli Kali, Kaikottikkali, etc. by a lavish feast called ‘Sadhya’. People wear new clothes, cook delicacies, and serve them on banana leaves by a cup of Payasam.

Take a look at the Thali eaten by people on Onam Sandhya.

At the festival, people also perform traditional dance, games, and music which are referred to as Onakalikal. The nine-course meal is known as Onasadya which comprises several dishes like rice, sambar, rasam, avail, and more. They served on Thiruvonam the main day of celebrations.

Onam festival 10 days are known as Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam.