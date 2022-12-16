On Vijay Diwas, PM says ‘nation forever indebted’ to army

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in remembering the soldiers who died in the line of duty during the 1971 war against Pakistan to liberate Bangladesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also paid their respects at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote: “On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure. (sic)”. The 1971 war “was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice,” Rajnath Singh stressed in a tweet, as he underlined: “India is proud of its Armed Forces.” On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi attended the ‘At Home’ reception at Army House to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan.