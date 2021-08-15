On This Day, Last Year Dhoni & Raina Quit International Cricket

Bhubaneswar: It was on this day, last year, when all cricket fans, especially Indians got a severe jolt as Worldcup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and star Indian allrounder Suresh Raina announced their retirement.

Taking to Instagram, the wicketkeeper-batsman had shared a video and captioned the post, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The video had the iconic song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ playing in the background.

After Captain Cool, famous as Thala, Chinna Thala– Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket.

Raina’s message came minutes after Dhoni told his millions of fans “consider me retired” on his Instagram page. “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his Instagram page.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Raina is also among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs.