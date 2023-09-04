On Teachers’ Day eve, PM Modi interacts with winners of National Teachers’ Award 2023

New Delhi: On the eve of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of National Teachers’ Award 2023 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. 75 award winners participated in the interaction.

Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country. He emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of the grassroot achievers.

Prime Minister talked about taking pride in our local heritage and history and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region’s history and culture. Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

Discussing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister underscored the importance of encouraging curiosity in students about science and technology as the 21st century is a technology driven century. He also talked about the importance of skilling the youth and making them future ready.

Talking about Mission LiFE, Prime Minister discussed the importance of recycling as opposed to the use and throw culture. Several teachers also briefed the Prime Minister about the Swachhata programmes being held in their schools. Further, Prime Minister advised teachers to constantly learn and upgrade their skills throughout their career.

The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. This year, the scope of the award has been expanded from earlier including teachers selected by Department of School Education & Literacy to now also including teachers selected by Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development.