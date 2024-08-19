On Raksha Bandhan, siblings Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi’s message

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to social media platform X to share wishes for the festival of Raksha Bandhan and celebrate the “unbreakable love” between brothers and sisters.

Sharing a picture of him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister.”

He added, “May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship strong.”

Rahul Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with childhood pictures of the two siblings.

In her post she said, “The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flowerbed in which memories of different colors, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding.”

The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 19 this year. The festival honours the everlasting and special bonds shared between siblings.

In her post, Priyanka Gandhi compared the relationship between siblings as “companions in struggle, companions of memories and also boatmen of companionship.”

During Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on their brother’s hands, symbolising their bond and a brother’s vow to protect their sister.

Raksha Bandhan wishes have been pouring in from leaders across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people of the country on X, “Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life.”