On Pics | Bahuda Yatra: Pahandi Rituals of Holy Trinity conclude

Puri: The pilgrim town of Puri immersed in divine celebrations as Lord Jagannath and his siblings-Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra-were escorted to their respective chariots from Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial Dhadi Pahandi ahead of their return journey to Srimandir on Bahuda Yatra on Wednesday.

The Dhadi Pahandi ritual began with escorting of Lord Sudarsan to Debadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra by the servitors.

Later, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were taken to their respective chariots in ceremonial processions amid beating of gongs, blowing of conches and chants of Jay Jagannath.