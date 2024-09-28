Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic saga LOVE & WAR has everyone hooked ever since its announcement. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is set to be the biggest phenomenon audiences will witness with its release on 20th March 2026. With SLB’s opulent art of storytelling and a talented star cast, this film is poised to become what we call a cinematic spectacle. So, let’s take a look at 5 things we can’t wait to watch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s LOVE & WAR.

1. SLB and Ranbir Kapoor Reunite After 18 Years

The last time we saw SLB and Ranbir collaborate was in Saawariya. As Ranbir’s debut film, Saawariya was a one-of-a-kind love story that carried the undeniable magic of SLB’s storytelling and Ranbir’s unforgettable charm. Now, 18 years later, it’s exciting to see this director-actor duo come together again, creating yet another masterpiece.

2. Ranbir-Alia-Vicky Love Triangle

SLB has crafted some of the most memorable love triangles in his films, and he’s set to deliver another one with LOVE & WAR. What makes this even more special is the trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, each bringing their own unique charm. It will be thrilling to see how SLB amazes us this time with an intriguing story.

3. Alia and Vicky’s Reunion After “Raazi”

LOVE & WAR will also mark the reunion of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal after Raazi. While they portrayed a complex relationship in that film, we can’t wait to see them explore a different dynamic in SLB’s epic saga.

4. Ranbir and Vicky Reunite Post “Sanju”

Ranbir and Vicky shared a powerful bond of friendship in Sanju, and now they reunite in LOVE & WAR. Since the film delves into a different genre, it will be fascinating to see how they interact on-screen in this new context.

5. Music and Cinematic Excellence of SLB

SLB is renowned for his lavish filmmaking, which creates magic on screen, especially with love stories. LOVE & WAR is expected to be another testament to his cinematic excellence. Furthermore, SLB has always infused his films with his own magical compositions, and we are eager to see what musical wonders he brings to LOVE & WAR.