On National Sports Day, Odisha CM Pays Tributes to Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Bhubaneswar: India celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August every year to mark the birthday of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his humble tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day today.

Tributes to hockey wizard, #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #NationalSportsDay. The hockey legend mesmerised sports lovers across the world with his magical skills. His golden legacy will continue to inspire millions of sportspersons. #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/rNfmVe6KWM — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 29, 2022

For the first time in 2012, National Sports Day was included in India’s list of national celebrations. India’s National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29. Major Dhyan Chand, widely known as the “Hockey Wizard” and “The Magician”, was born on August 29, 1905, and National Sports Day is marked to celebrate his birthday.

Dhyan Chand, who was born this day in 1905, is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the sport.

Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. Known for his unmatchable goal-scoring abilities, Dhyan Chand is renowned as ‘the magician or the wizard of hockey’, mainly because of his skills with the hockey stick.