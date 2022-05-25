On Karan Johar’s 50th B’day, Farah Khan Gives A Tour Of His Expensive Closet: Watch

Mumbai: Farah Khan who is close to filmmaker Karan shared a video in which we got a look at Karan’s massive closet.

In the video, she also engages with the birthday boy. Farah captioned the video as, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”..”

Watch the Post Below:

In the video, Farah tells him, “Karan it’s your 50th birthday, and you don’t look 50, but you used to.” She also asks Karan what he is wearing, to which he says, “I am wearing Yohji Yamamoto.” So, Farah jokes, “Jiski kabhi na lo photo.”

He later asks Farah if she wants to come into her closet, to this she replies, “You want to come out of closet.” So, Karan replies, “Been there done that.” In the end, Karan hails Farah for her outfit.

On the work front, Karan is now working on his directorial debut, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi star in the family-oriented romantic comedy. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee are just a few of his productions.