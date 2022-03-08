On International Women’s Day, Google Doodle celebrates the many roles women take up

New Delhi: On International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday, Google is celebrating with an ode to the many roles women take up in their lives from being a mother to a professional.

Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

The doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer. About the artwork, Maer said that life during the pandemic inspired her illustration. “The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present, and inspire young girls to dream big. The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them,” she said.

To experience the Google Doodle, a user can go to the Google homepage and click on the play button. They will be welcomed by an illustration of the earth, surrounded by culturally diverse women. An animated video will start playing after one pushes the play button on the Doodle. It begins with a mother busy working on her laptop and taking care of her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting surgery in a hospital, and women leading many more professions and acing different activities.