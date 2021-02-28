On CP’s threat for action, Pragativadi says none can intimidate for publishing news analysis

Bhubaneswar: Independent Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’ on Sunday has clarified that it bears no grouse against Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Reacting to the lawyer’s notice on behalf of Sarangi asking the news organization to tender apologies in 24 hours or face action, Pragativadi said as a responsible media organization it has been publishing in-depth analytical reports on various issues for 49 years and never been bowed down by intimidation.

None has the guts to threaten Pragativadi as its motto has always been to bring to the notice of the general public about the lacunae with the system, ineptitude of the administration and lack of willingness of the people at the helm to deliver goods to the society.

Nobody, howsoever powerful he might be, can stop Pragativadi from publishing analytical reports pertaining to the issues of the common man.

Pragativadi said: Sarangi, who is a 1990-batch IPS officer, has taken exception to the series of reports published on the law and order situation in the Capital city. The news organization, through the publication of such reports that concerns the general public, has tried to dwell up the ineptitude of the police organization and it has no personal grouse against the Police Commissioner in question.

The Independent Odia daily has always tried to highlight the way Commissionerate Police deals with the ever-increasing law and order situation in the Capital City. It wishes to steer clear of the fact that the newspaper does not believe in casting aspersions on the Police Commissioner nor ever tried to defame him. But, Pragativadi will always publish analytical news reports through its columns on matters relating to the problems of general public.

Worthwhile to mention here that Sarangi’s counsel has sent legal notice to Pragativadi after the publication of news stories relating to Police Commissioner’s obsession with power and letter of appreciation from Governor on February 25 and 26 consecutively.

