On CCTV- Cops Watch As Dying Gangster Was Stabbed In Jail

New Delhi: As dying gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was being carried away by policemen after a deadly attack inside Delhi’s Tihar jail, his attackers beat him again with scores of policemen simply standing by, reveals shocking security footage. Seven cops have now been suspended over the murder.

Tillu Tajpuriya, accused of killing another gangster inside a Delhi court in 2021, was stabbed to death inside the high-security prison on Tuesday.

New CCTV footage from Tihar Jail raises serious questions about the conduct of jail officials and security personnel, who are seen watching Tillu Tajpuriya’s battered and blood-soaked body being struck repeatedly by his rivals.

The clip shows four personnel dragging the wounded gangster moments after he had been stabbed some 90 times by members of a rival gang.

Two men suddenly attack Tillu Tajpuriya again, and after what appears to be a weak attempt at preventing them, the policemen hang back, watching the dying man being pummeled.

The security personnel who watched the horrific attack allegedly belong to the Tamil Nadu Special Police force posted at Tihar.

Footage that surfaced earlier showed the gangster being stabbed repeatedly by six men.