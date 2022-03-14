On Cam: Doctor Thrashes Patient In Dharamgarh Hospital

Bhawanipatna: In a shocking incident, a doctor thrashed a patient in a hospital. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Dharamgarh Sub Divisional Hospital in Kalahandi district on Sunday night.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the patient from Bastipada of Dharamgarh and the doctor identified as Sailesh Kumar Dora at the hospital yesterday. The altercation soon worsened as the doctor picked up a wooden stick before beating the patient black and blue.

Following the incident, Dora and the patient lodged two separate FIRs against each other at the local police station.

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed at the spot to maintain the law and order situation. Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.