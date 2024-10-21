Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, while hosting the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, made a cryptic remark that seemed to allude to the ongoing death threats he has been receiving.

During a recent episode, Khan, visibly stressed, commented, “Yaar, kasam khuda ki, what all I am going through in my life and I have to handle this,” drawing a parallel between the challenges of managing the show’s contestants and his personal struggles.

The threats against Khan have been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has allegedly demanded ₹5 crore to “end the enmity”.

The gang’s threats have escalated, with a recent WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Traffic Police warning of dire consequences if the money is not paid. This situation has led to increased security measures for the actor, especially after the murder of his close friend, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Despite these threats, Khan continues to fulfill his professional commitments, hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ under heavy security. His resilience and dedication to his work have been evident, even as he navigates these serious personal threats.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...