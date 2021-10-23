On actor Prabhas’s birthday, Watch his “Superhuman-like” avatar in new video of ‘Radhe Shyam’

Hyderabad: The makers of film ‘Radhe Shyam’ released a new video on Prabhas’s birthday today. The team introduced his character Vikramaditya from the film.

In the video, Prabhas looks dapper in a suave tuxedo. “Vikramaditya will see you soon,” he captioned the video.

Earlier, a poster of him and Pooja Hegde was shared on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.