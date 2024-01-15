On 2 Yr Anniversary Of ‘Human’ , Shefali Shah Talked About Her Character, Said, “Dr. Gauri Nath Is A Character I Never Want To Meet In Real Life”

Shefali Shah is one of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood who has a distinct charm, grabbing the spotlight in every project she appears in. While the leading actress has given us several solid performances, one performance which shines high in her list of impressive works is ‘Human’.The widely acclaimed show ‘Human’ has completed its two years of release today.

The medical thriller show features a talented actress in the character of Dr Gauri Nath. Celebrating the second release anniversary of the show, the actress shared a series of pictures on social media. The pictures shared by the actress show a glimpse from the sets where she is seen with her husband and director of the show Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Sharing the pictures, she wrote,

“2 years of #Human”

View this post on Instagram

Talking about her character and the second anniversary, Shefali Shah said, "Playing Dr. Gauri Nath on screen in 'Human' was a special experience for me cause It was a unique character. It completes two successful years and is still loved and watched repeatedly. We have been asked all the time when will season 2 come. It was the coming together of an amazing team which excels in every department, the cast, crew, the writers. Dr Gauri Nath is a character I never want to meet in real life. She is 'JOKER' in 'DIANA'S body. A mind that is dark, Manipulative and wicked as in a demure, soft-spoken, gentle demeanour. It was a very exciting but unconventional route. We knew it was risky, it could be unaccepted. But my directors Vipul and Moses supported my gut and thank god it worked. To the point, people still love the show and can't wait to see HUMAN season 2."

While Shefali Shah had a spectacular last year with ‘Three of US’, all eyes are now on her highly-anticipated third season of ‘Delhi Crime’ amongst other interesting projects.