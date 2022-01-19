OmiSure kits reach Odisha, Dry run in progress: Health Services Director

Bhubaneswar: OmiSure kits (used to detect presence of Omicron) have already reached Odisha, informed Health Services Director.

Besides, the dry run is in progress, which will first be used for internal study.

Kits will be dispatched to districts with high number of Covid19 cases.

Notably, Odisha government has placed an order for 5 lakh TATA MD check OmiSure RT- PCR test kits developed in partnership with ICMR.

The company said Odisha is the first state in the country to order its kits, which can detect the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 in four hours during the RT-PCR tests.

RT-PCR OmiSure is the only test approved by the ICMR for RT-PCR detection of the Omicron variant which targets 3 gene with a single tube, fully multiplexed assay in a unique design that identifies simultaneous S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) and S-Gene Mutation Amplification (SGMA).