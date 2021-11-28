Omicron Variant Scare: India Revises Guidelines For International Travellers

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India. The guidelines will come into effect from December 1.

The revised guidelines mandate submitting 14 days’ travel details and uploading a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

“Travellers from ‘countries at-risk’ will need to take Covid test post arrival and wait for the results at the airport. If tested negative, they’ll follow home quarantine for seven days. A re-test on the 8th day and, if negative, further self-monitor for the next seven days,” the Health Ministry said.

“A sub-section (5% of total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival,” the the Health Ministry added.

On Saturday, the Centre listed a number of countries in the ‘at risk’ category. These include South Africa, China, Botswana, those in Europe including the UK, Brazil, Israel, Bangladesh, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel and Hong Kong.