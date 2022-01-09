Omicron Surge: Indigo Waives Ticket Rescheduling Fee For All Bookings Till Jan 31

IndiGo on Sunday said that it is waiving off ticket rescheduling fee for bookings till the end of this month as a large number of customers are changing their travel plans owing to the rapid surge in Omicron infections.

The decision has been taken in view of the disruption caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the airlines said in a statement.

“Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to 31st March 2022,” IndiGo said. Due to the reduced demand, the airline said it would also be selectively withdrawing some of its flights from service.

IndiGo’s decision to cut down on scheduled flight operations comes amid a sudden dip in domestic air travel, which is attributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.