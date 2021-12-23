Omicron Scare: Madhya Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew From 11 PM To 5 AM
Amid Omicron threat, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm-5 am from Thursday until further orders.
In a video address to the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that COVID-19 cases have spiked drastically in neighbouring Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Chouhan urged people to follow coronavirus-related guidelines, get vaccinated and added more steps will be taken as needed.
