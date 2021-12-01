Omicron Scare: India Defers Resumption Of International Flights

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that it will notify its decision in due course on the date of resumption of commercial international passengers airline services to and from India.

The DGCA said: “An appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course.”

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

The Centre on November 26 had said that commercial international passenger flights would resume on December 15. The decision was taken after consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The notification from DGCA on Wednesday came as part of the periodically renewed notifications carrying forward the ban imposed on scheduled commercial international passenger flights, since March 23, 2020.

The last of those ban periods came to an end on Tuesday.