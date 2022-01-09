Omicron now driving 3rd Covid wave in country; Delhi & Mumbai most affected

New Delhi: The number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country has once again been increasing sharply and has remained above the 1,00,000-mark for two consecutive days with the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) now driving the surge across many states.

In the national capital, 20,181 people tested positive for the disease on Saturday, with the daily positivity rate being recorded at 19.60 per cent. The national capital has night and weekend curfews in place to contain the spread of the virus.

There are 48,178 active cases in Delhi currently. Exactly a month ago, on December 9, 2021, the city had only 386 active cases.

Delhi has, so far, identified 513 cases of the Omicron variant and only 57 patients have recovered.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra capital Mumbai is another city where the daily caseload has been over 20,000 for the past three days. The city logged 20,318 cases on Saturday, 20,971 cases on Friday and 20,181 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 41,434 more infections were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours. With no respite in the high daily caseload since the past few days, the state has opted for more restrictive measures to check the transmission of the virus.

Amid this, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has estimated that the third wave of infections might reach its peak between February 1 and 15.