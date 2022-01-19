Omicron: DGCA Extends Suspension Of International Passenger Flights Till Feb 28

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights to and from India till February 28.

In a circular on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated: “The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022.”

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA, it mentioned.

Fights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected, it noted.

The DGCA had on November 26, 2021 announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021.

India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan. The agreements allow both-way air travel under some terms and conditions.

No direct air travel is allowed to countries not covered under air travel bubble agreements.