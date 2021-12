Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported its first two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday.

It is learnt while one of the affected persons had returned from Nigerian recently, the other arrived from Qatar. They reportedly returned to Jagatsinghpur and Khordha respectively.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the details of the infected persons so far.